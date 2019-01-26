Two men charged over ram raid robbery at Northampton's Michael Jones Jewellers

Two men have been charged over the armed ram raid on the Michael Jones Jewellers in Northampton in December.

Six people were arrested in an operation at Birmingham Airport on Thursday morning in connection with the armed robbery in Northampton town centre.

Two men have been charged over the armed raid in Northampton town centre in December.

Today (January 26), two men will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and money laundering offences.

They are Elliot Burton, aged 49, of Kings Heath, Birmingham and Connor Burton, aged 26, of Moor Green, Birmingham.

Three women, aged 21, 27 and 50 who were also arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, have been released under investigation.

A third man, aged 38, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and money laundering offences, has been released on police bail.

In December 2018, Michael Jones’ Jewellers in Gold Street, Northampton, was ram-raided in what appeared to be a highly-organised robbery.

Detective Sergeant Alex Lowe, investigating Officer from Northampton CID, said: “I would like to thank members of the public and officers from other forces, for their assistance with this investigation and the arrest and searches conducted.

“We are continuing to pursue lines of enquiry to identify those involved in the robbery at Michael Jones jewellers. I would encourage anyone with information about this incident, to report it to their local police force on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There will be people out there who have vital information about the incident and I urge them to contact the police.”