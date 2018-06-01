Two men assault and hospitalise man in early morning attack in Northampton town centre

A man was hospitalised in an early morning attack yesterday in Northampton town centre when he was attacked by two other men.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the assault in Abington Street on May 31 (Thursday) between 4am and 4.30am.

The victim was attacked by two other men. He suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation and officers are now trying to identify other people who may have been involved.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.