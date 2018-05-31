Two little ducks: Video of Northampton bingo hall caught in flash flood goes viral

A video of customers wading through ankle-deep flood water at a Northampton bingo hall has gone viral.

The one-minute clip taken at Beacon Bingo, in Weedon road, during Sunday night's downpour thunderstorm has been viewed more than 170,000 times online.

The clip of Beacon Bingo's flooded underground car park has been viewed more than 170,000 times.

It shows shocked customers surveying the scene of a flash flood in the hall's underground car park.

On Sunday night (May 27), a month's worth of rain fell in just two hours as a thunderstorm hit Northampton.

A spokeswoman for Beacon Bingo says the water has drained away and did not interrupt business.