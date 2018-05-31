Two little ducks: Video of Northampton bingo hall caught in flash flood goes viral

A video of customers wading through ankle-deep flood water at a Northampton bingo hall has gone viral.
The one-minute clip taken at Beacon Bingo, in Weedon road, during Sunday night's downpour thunderstorm has been viewed more than 170,000 times online.
It shows shocked customers surveying the scene of a flash flood in the hall's underground car park.
On Sunday night (May 27), a month's worth of rain fell in just two hours as a thunderstorm hit Northampton.
A spokeswoman for Beacon Bingo says the water has drained away and did not interrupt business.