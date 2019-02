Two lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between J14 and J15.

The closures are necessary because an HGV has become stationary following a traffic collision.

A Highways England spokesperson said at 11.55am that motorists should expect "delays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel time on approach".

UPDATE: ALL LANES WERE REOPENED BY 12.30PM ALTHOUGH TRAFFIC WAS MOVING SLOWLY