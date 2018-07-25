Two knifepoint robberies involving man and woman dressed in black reported on Northampton park

Two robberies involving people armed with a knife took place within 30 minutes of each other on a Northampton park yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two robberies that both took place on the footpath closest to Auctioneers Way in Beckett’s Park on Tuesday (July 24).

The first incident happened on at about 5.45am when a man was approached by a man and a woman. The man threatened him with a small knife and left a cut on the man’s hand when he tried to push him away.

The second incident happened on Tuesday, July 24, at about 6.15am, when the two people approached another man and threatened him with a knife before demanding he hand over his property.

The first offender is described as a white man in his late teens, about 5ft 10in, of average build, wearing an all-black tracksuit with a hood which he wore up. He wore black sunglasses and spoke with an English accent.

The second offender is described as a white female about 5ft 2in, of average build, wearing an all-black tracksuit. She had dark hair, wore her hood up and spoke with an English accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.