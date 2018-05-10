Two fast food restaurants in Northampton launch delivery service

The McDonald’s 'McDelivery' service is now live in Northampton and available from two locations across the town.

The 'McDelivery' service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the Drapery and Grosvenor Centre restaurants.

The introduction of the service comes as McDonald’s announces that more than one million individual customers have ordered a 'McDelivery'.

Franchisee, Perry Akhtar, said: “My restaurant teams and I are excited to be introducing the brand new McDelivery service, we will now be able to offer yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

"Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s great that we can now provide our freshly made, great-tasting food to fit around their busy lives.”

The service promises to deliver the fast-food straight to customers' doors at the click of an app.

The 'McDelivery' option, on UberEATS, will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurants from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

Daniel Calvert, head of launch and expansion for Uber Eats UK said: "We're really excited to be launching Uber Eats with McDelivery today.

"People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office.

"We have partnered with thousands of restaurants across the UK and we're delighted to be expanding further."