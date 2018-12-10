Two cars stolen from outside a Northampton home in weekend raid

Officers investigating a burglary where two cars were stolen are appealing for witnesses.

Between 12.30am and 3.30am on Sunday, December 9, a property in Cowbeck Close, Northampton, was broken into and the keys to two cars stolen. The vehicles, which had been parked outside, were then taken.

One, a Mercedes AMG C43, was later recovered in the West Midlands, but the other, a silver Ford Focus RS with the registration number SS4 JPH, is still missing.

Anyone who may have seen anything relating to the burglary, or has seen the stolen Ford Focus, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.