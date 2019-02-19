Two cars stolen after burglars steal keys from Kettering home

Thieves made off with two cars after breaking in to a Kettering home and stealing the keys.

Between 10pm on Saturday, February 16, and 7.15am on Sunday, February 17, the burglars broke in to the house in Kenilworth Drive.

Once inside they stole two car keys and made off with both vehicles.

One car, a silver Vauxhall, has been recovered butthe second vehicle, a black Honda Civic with the registration FE10 PYL, is still missing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.