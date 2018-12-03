Two-car crash near Higham Ferrers leaves man with serious injuries

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash near Higham Ferrers.

At about 8pm on Saturday (December 1), a dark coloured Mercedes B200 Sport was in collision with a black Ford Fiesta, which was travelling in the opposite direction on the A6.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, where he remains.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were also taken to University Hospital Coventry with injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, including dash cam footage, is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.