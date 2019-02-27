Two blockbusters to be screened at outdoor cinema at Franklin's Gardens

Franklin’s Gardens will be transformed into an open-air cinema for two nights this summer.

The Adventure Cinema has organised sunset screenings of Oscar-winning ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and blockbuster musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ at the home of Northampton Saints.

Franklin’s Gardens is set to host hundreds of film fans on Thursday, June 20 and Friday 21, with a state-of-the-art screen to be set-up in front of the Church’s stand.

A Saints spokesman said: "Cinema-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets or camping chairs with them as they watch the films from the hallowed Gardens turf, while Northampton Saints’ on-site bars and food concessions stands will be open for refreshments."

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which will be shown on Thursday, June 20, is a foot-stomping celebration of rock band Queen, their music and the band’s extraordinary lead singer, Freddie Mercury. Starring Rami Malek, the film has been nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Malek scooped the best actor Oscar for the role.

The following day the screen will be set for Grammy-nominated ‘The Greatest Showman’, the smash-hit musical starring Hugh Jackman, which celebrates the birth of showbusiness and tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Tickets can only be purchased via the Adventure Cinema website, with prices starting from £14.50*. There is also a family ticket (2x adults, 2x under-16s) available for 'The Greatest Showman' for £48.00*.

CLICK HERE to book tickets for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on Thursday, June 20.

CLICK HERE to book tickets for 'The Greatest Showman' on Friday, June 21.

Parking is available in Franklin’s Gardens car parks A, B and C, priced at £5, and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Gates will open at 7.30pm with each film beginning just after sunset (approx. 9.30pm).

Cinema-goers will not be allowed to bring their own food and drinks into the venue.