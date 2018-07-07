Two arrested after World Cup disorder in Northampton

Police arrested two men and say they intend to arrest more after disorder broke out in Northampton following England’s World Cup win.

Officers were called to Wellingborough Road today after crowds caused disturbances near its junction with Bostock Avenue.

One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and another for being drunk and disorderly after England’s 2-0 success put them into the semi-finals.

The road was closed in both directions for about 40 minutes while the crowds were cleared.

A police spokesman said: “Officers will be reviewing CCTV of the incident with the intention of making further arrests.”

Anyone with any information, can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.