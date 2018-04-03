Two appear in court linked to Nothamptonshire traveller site investigation

Detectives have issued an investigative update following the warrants executed at a Northamptonshire travellers' site last month.

Officers raided the Dunroamin site, Whitfield, on Monday, February 19 following a series of thefts in the south of the county.

On Thursday, March 22, two women appeared in court on charges of thefts from shops and small businesses.

Tilda Doherty, 47, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs, compensation and a victim surcharge totalling £185 in relation to one charge of theft.

Tilda Devlin, 18, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs, compensation and a victim surcharge totalling £293 in relation to four charges of theft.

Three other women linked to the Dunroamin site will have a court date set shortly in relation to seven charges of theft between them.

Police say a further four suspects are being sought in relation to these offences and other similar ones.

The second part of the investigation has focused on another group of suspects with links to the Dunroamin site in relation to 135 reported thefts from motor vehicles and associated offences.

Five men have been arrested in relation to a conspiracy to steal and released on police bail while the investigations continue with strict conditions that prevent them from entering certain towns and locations.

There are a further three suspects outstanding who are all due to be interviewed soon.

Detective sergeant Simon Barnes, said: “We are working closely with neighbouring forces, including Thames Valley Police, who have recovered a substantial quantity of tools. These are in the process of being catalogued and once that work is complete, investigators will be working to identify the stolen property and will contact victims directly, where identification is sought.

“We do not underestimate the significant impact that these offences have had on individuals and small businesses alike. It is not simply the cost of replacing tools but the loss of income as a result of being unable to work and the extensive repair costs to vehicles, which are substantial.

“We will continue to pursue the people who have committed these crimes and I would encourage anyone with any information connected to these offences to call us on 101.”