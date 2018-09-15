TV star Sherrie to be ‘prominent voice’ for Northampton-based care provider

Northampton-based Avery Healthcare have appointed an actress and media personality as the group’s ambassador.

‘Benidorm’ star Sherrie Hewson has got on board with Avery following on from her own mother’s experience of being in care.

She has vowed to act as a ‘prominent voice’ ‘in the quest for better care for those needing support in the senior generation’.

Sherrie said: “I am very interested in the Avery quality approach to care and standards delivered in resident services.

“I saw that Avery are at the forefront of best in practice in the sector and is keen to support the importance and meaning behind good care and services and get involved with what Avery do.

Sherrie is currently one of the key characters in Benidorm on ITV, as character Joyce Temple-Savage, which is touring UK theatres as a stage show from September. Her many career highlights to date include 14 years on Loose Women, two stints in Coronation Street as Maureen Webster and in Emmerdale as Lesley Meredith.

Sherrie will be visiting Ashurst Mews, Cliftonville, Dukes Court, Glenmoor House, Seagrave House and Spencer House in Northamptonshire within the next year to meet residents and staff for a chat.