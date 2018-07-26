TV presenter Dallas Campbell awarded an honorary doctorate from University of Northampton

TV star Dallas Campbell has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Northampton at today’s Summer Graduation ceremony.

Dallas was presented with his award by Dr John Sinclair, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and joined the rest of the graduating students in celebration.

Dallas, who graduated from the acting course at Nene College in 1992 - the precursor to today’s University of Northampton - is a science and engineering broadcaster and author who has presented some of television's most popular factual programmes.

Starting out as an actor in programmes such as Holby City, he switched to TV presenting and has appeared on popular science magazine shows like The Gadget Show and Bang Goes the Theory.

He has also fronted ambitious, landmark series such as Britain Beneath Your Feet Tutankhamun: The Truth Uncovered and BBC1‘s epic documentary Supersized Earth.

His career has seen him fly to all four corners of the globe, scaling the giddy heights of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa and braving the sewers of Mexico City.

On receiving his Doctorate Dallas, who is also an Honorary Fellow of the British Science Association in recognition for his work in engaging more people with science and technology, said: “I was lucky to be on a course at Northampton that nurtured and encouraged your curiosity, so it’s amazing being back here.

“When I was a student here, I had such an awesome time and I feel extremely honoured to be given the Doctorate. Even though I’ve been working in television for over 20 years, the news came completely out of the blue.

“My advice to graduates is to seek forgiveness, not permission. Be brave and be bold!”

John Sinclair, Dean of the University’s Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology, added: “I feel a huge sense of pride when I hear of the successes, of whatever kind, our graduates go on to. To see one on primetime TV talking with passion and conviction about subjects close to my heart, only adds to that.

“It’s been great to see Dallas here in Northampton again and I wish him all the best for his next successful projects.”