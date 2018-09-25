Trust plans to build new Northampton school for 1,200 children

The academy trust behind Northampton International Academy has revealed proposals for a new free school.

The East Midlands Academy Trust will apply to the Department for Education for permission to open the new school for 11 to 16-year-olds in the Moulton Park area, on land off the A43.

As part of its application, the trust is seeking the views of local residents, community groups and businesses on its proposal for the new free school.

Joshua Coleman, chief executive of the East Midlands Academy Trust, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for both the trust and the local community to work together to provide

a fantastic new school which will deliver outstanding secondary education.

“As a trust, we are committed to supporting both our pupils and our staff to reach their full potential and, if successful in our application, we will bring that same commitment to

success to the new Moulton Park school."

Children at the new school would benefit from a specialism in business and enterprise, as well as creating much-needed additional school places in the north of the town.

Mr Coleman said: "The free school will work closely with local, regional and national industries to give our students practical vocational skills to set them up for life.”

If the application is successful, the new school would open in September 2021 and provide 1,200 secondary places.

The East Midlands Academy Trust has seven schools across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, including the newly-opened all-through Northampton International Academy.

It's primary schools in or near Northampton are Castle Academy, Stimpson Avenue Academy and Hardingstone Academy.

The consultation process is open until Monday, October 22 and people can have their voices heard by completing a short online form at: www.eastmidlandsacademytrust.co.uk