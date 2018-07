Shoppers at Weston Favell Shopping Centre were evacuated this afternoon (Tuesday).

The evacuation began at around 4.30pm this afternoon when the shopping centre fire alarms went off.

Cars built up in the car park during the evacuation. Photo via @rickyd70

Eyewitnesses said that centre staff got everyone out quickly and calmy.

Trolleys were left dumped in the aisles at Tesco when the alarms went off.

It is not yet officially known why the centre was evacuated. It reopened just before 5.30pm.

The Chron has contacted shopping centre management for comment.