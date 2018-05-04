Trio to appear in court this morning charged in connection with thefts from BMWs

Three men have been charged in connection with a number of thefts from BMWs across Northamptonshire.

Ramunas Radzevicius, 25, Vitalijus Bakutis, 38, and Vitalijus Belovas, 39, were arrested on suspicion of theft after a number of BMWs were broken into and had parts and equipment stolen from within.

All three men will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, May 4).

Detective Inspector James Larkin, said: “I would still be keen to talk to anyone who may have information about these thefts and anyone with information is encouraged to call us on 101, quoting incident number 18000199638, or alternatively, if they want to remain anonymous they can Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”