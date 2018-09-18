Trio of number plates worth up to £190,000 together on auction in Northamptonshire

A trio of some of the rarest car number plates available is heading for auction in Northamptonshire.

The private plates ‘FT100’ ‘S4UDY’ & ‘ALL600D’ will be offered for sale by auctioneers Humbert & Ellis Ltd.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "The trade in private or ‘cherish’ number plates is buoyant and we pleased to bring these best-of-breed plates to market."

S4UDY is reportedly the nearest DVLA road-legal spelling of Saudi, and is going under the hammer for an estimated £50,000 to £70,000.

It is also the first in over 50 years the FT 100 plate has been on the market and alludes to the FTSE Financial Times 100 stock exchange. It is worth an estimated £60,000 to £80,000.

Finally, ALL 600D has been called "a real head-turner" and is going to auction for an estimated £30,000 to £40,000.

Earlier this year, Humbert & Ellis sold the number plates ‘TAX1’ & ‘1RAN’ for £93500 & £73500 respectively.