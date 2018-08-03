Tributes to Northamptonshire's chief constable as he prepares to call time on 37-year career

Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner has paid tribute to outgoing chief constable Simon Edens, who will retire on Sunday

Simon Edens has been the highest ranking officer at the county force since 2015 and has served as a police officer for 37 years, having previously held posts in Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire, West Mercia and the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

Stephen Mold, the county's police and crime commissioner, thanked Chief Constable Edens for his contribution to policing and for helping protect the people of Northamptonshire from harm.

He said: “Chief Constable Edens is a highly-respected police officer who should be rightly proud of the enormous contribution he has made during his 37-year career. Policing is clearly his vocation.

"He has lived by the highest values of the service and made a major contribution to the communities in which he has served.

“Simon Edens has taken Northamptonshire Police through some challenging times and led on the development and implementation of a new policing model to increase the Force’s

capacity to investigate crime and focus on community policing.

"I thank Simon for all his hard work in putting these foundations in place and wish him a very long and happy retirement.”

On Simon Edens’ retirement, Nick Adderley will become chief constable of Northamptonshire Police on Monday 6 August.