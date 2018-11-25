Tributes to lost family members at Northampton service for road accident victims

Children, husbands, wives and siblings were all remembered at a service for road accident victims held at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Northampton.

The service was attended by representatives of the charity Road Peace, Northamptonshire Highways and Mayor of Northampton Tony Ansell.

They heard readings and poems, and saw 44 candles lit inside the church, one for each death on Northamptonshire's roads in 2017.

Annually road deaths cost £36bn nationally each year.

But Chris Talylor, whose daughter Beccy, aged 18, was killed in a car accident near Milton Malsor in 2008, emphasised the human cost that never leaves family members.

She said: "Each of these lives were precious, full of hopes and dreams. They were husbands, wives, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandchildren, grandparents and friends.

"The financial impact of road death is one story and there are many other more personal stories that belong to us attending today's World Day of Remembrance services.

"We may have lost a loved one or been affected by serious injuries due to a road collision.

"These are stories that will remain with us through our lives. It is 10 years since my daughter Beccy was killed in a car crash and my grief is still as strong as it was then. The pain will never go away and neither will her memory."

Mr Taylor thanked Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mould and the not-for-profit Trauma Assist who support victims of road accidents and their families.

"Coping with the loss of a loved one affects us in many different ways and can be a very isolating experience.

"This support can have an incredible impact on someone's journey through grief."