Tributes paid to Kettering victim of fatal A47 crash

A Kettering man has been named as one of two victims of yesterday’s horror crash involving a bus and a lorry.

Brian Chapman, 76, died at the scene after the bus he was a passenger in collided with the HGV on the A47 in Thorney Toll, Cambridgeshire, at 7.30am.

Bus and lorry RTC on A47 near Black Drove. EMN-180626-130144009

Mr Chapman lived in Cherry Road and was a stalwart of SS Peter and Paul’s Church in Market Place, where he had been verger for more than 40 years.

Revd David Walsh, rector at the church, said: “He was the person who knew where everything was and how to do things.

“He was solid gold, reliable, caring and compassionate.

“You just knew that he was going to be there when you went in.”

Brian used to go to King’s Lynn, or ‘Lynn’ as he called it, twice a month on the bus and always on Tuesdays.

Rev Walsh said he was a man of habit and had just come back from his holiday to the Isle of Man.

He added: “It’s hard to imagine St Peter and St Paul’s Church without him.”

Retired priest Tim Short added his condolences on Twitter last night (Tuesday).

He said: “So shocked to hear our verger at SS Peter and Paul’s Kettering was the passenger who died in the bus crash in Cambridgeshire this morning.

“May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Bus driver Michael Elcombe, 45, of Cley Road in Swaffham, Norfolk, also died as a result of the crash.

A further 17 people were injured with six suffering serious injuries and the remaining suffering minor injuries.

The majority of the people injured were from Peterborough, with one from Hunstanton in Norfolk.

The circumstances of the collision are still being investigated, but no arrests have been made.

Yesterday it was reported that one of the victims was from Northampton based on information from the police, but this is not the case.