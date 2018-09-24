Tributes paid to 'fun and happy' late Cobblers legend

A late Northampton Town Football Club player, who helped the squad win promotion in 1964, has sadly passed away.

Harry Walden, 77, of Parklands started his professional footballing career after he was scouted as a youth when he played for his local club Walgrave Amber Football Club.

Harry would often be seen enjoying a glass of his favourite red wine.

After he was talent scouted he began to play as a winger for Kettering Town before signing for Luton Town in 1961.

After playing 106 times for Luton, he moved on to NTFC in 1964, where he made more than 70 caps for the club and helped to take Cobblers from the fourth to first division, in three years.

On Sunday (September 23) family man Harry, once affectionately nicknamed by his teammates as 'Harry on the wing', passed away following a three year prostate cancer battle.

He leaves behind three children, Amanda, Andrew and Deborah, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Paying tribute his daughter Amanda Calderwood said: "He was always fun and happy. He was so kind and he would do anything for anybody.

"He loved his red wine and whiskey.

"For about 50/60 years he used to go to Moulton Working Mens' Club with a lot of his pals from the Cobblers' days. His best friend was John Linnell."

Harry was a member and midfielder of the Cobblers squad who won promotion in the 1964/65 season and he played in the first division in 1965/66.

After his footballing career he went onto become a window cleaner and worked at Cherry Orchard Middle School for 25 years, until 2016, where he was the school caretaker.

A spokesman for Northampton Town Football Club said: “We were deeply sorry to learn of Harry’s passing.

“He remained local in Northamptonshire and was a popular figure among supporters.

“We send our deepest condolences to Harry’s friends and family and we will pay tribute to Harry in a forthcoming match programme.”

In his spare time Harry would enjoy taking trips with his son-in-law Colin Calderwood, who is assistant manager of Aston Villa Football Club, where he would enjoy watching home games at the ground.

Amanda added: "He loved golf and going to the races with his friends.

"He loved going to Portugal and I bought a caravan in Mudeford in Dorset. In the last couple of years he loved going - he went there all the time."