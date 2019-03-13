Tributes paid to former Northampton borough and county councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Northampton borough and county councillor who recently passed away.

Jane Hollis was a Liberal Democrat councillor for the St David’s division for both the county council (2005-2013) and the borough council (2003-2011).

Councillor Jane Hollis, pictured with police officers in 2008 during her time in office

She last stood as a political candidate in the 2013 elections for the county council, where, after a boundary change, she challenged for the Brackley division but lost out to the Conservatives.

Current Liberal Democrat councillor Dennis Meredith announced her death to the chamber at The Guildhall at last night’s full council meeting (March 11).

He said: “Jane was a very hard working councillor and she took her role very seriously. I often went on the campaign trail with her and she played an active role when the Liberal Democrats were in charge of the borough council.

“She did a lot of work for young people in the county and was chair of the scrutiny committee on the county council for three years.

“Jane did have a few problems in her life but she always overcame them. I understand she had a couple of strokes before she died and that she suffered from diabetes, which was quite a burden for her.

“She leaves behind her two sons, and I have passed on my condolences to the family on behalf of this council.”

Conservative councillor Jamie Lane also paid tribute, saying: “I remember her chairing planning and she was my ward councillors for a few years. She was always fun and had a smile on her face, and she will be sorely missed.”

And Labour’s Les Marriott added: “When it comes to local level of politics, you have good relationships with councillors from all parties. I always found her a very pleasant person.”