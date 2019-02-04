Tributes left at Northampton flat block for 23-year-old victim as murder inquiry continues

Seven bunches of flowers and a blue heart-shaped balloon have been left by the railings at the scene of a Northampton murder.

Ten people have been arrested in the murder investigation so far, which was launched after a 23-year-old man was found dead at Cordwainer House in Byfield Road, St James, Northampton on Friday. The victim has not yet been officially named by Northamptonshire Police and there have been no further updates today.

A 23-year-old man was sadly declared deceased at Byfield Road on Friday.

On Saturday seven people were arrested and three more arrests were made on Sunday giving detectives extra time to question three local men aged 19, 20 and 21.

Seven people have been released for no further action.

A large team of highly trained officers continue to work to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened at 1.20am on Friday, February 1.

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House today (Monday) and police continue to conduct high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out by a Home Office pathologist in Leicester to establish the cause of death.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 0013 of February 1.

Anybody wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.