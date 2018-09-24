Trial of Corby man charged with murder will begin next year

A Corby man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Thomas Gravestock.

Sean Doherty, 24, of Lincoln Way, Corby, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (September 24) charged with the murder of the 35-year-old in August.

Police and paramedics were called to an address close to Lincoln Way in Butterwick Walk, Corby at about 11.20am on August 22, where sadly, Thomas, aged 35, was found dead at the scene.

Doherty was arrested shortly after.

Today, he pleaded not guilty to murder and was remanded into custody. A trial has been fixed to begin in February 2019.