A man from Corby has appeared in court charged with burglary in relation to break-ins at pubs across Northamptonshire.

Stephen Hill, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary at Northampton Crown Court today (January 17).

Hill's trial is scheduled to start on April 8.

He was arrested as part of Operation Trebuchet, an investigation into burglaries in the Corby and Kettering area.