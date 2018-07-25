Travellers park on green space behind Northampton neighbourhood

An encampment of travellers has been spotted in a green space behind a Northampton neighbourhood.

Three caravans and accompanying vehicles pulled up on Ladybridge Park last night and have parked behind nearby Foxford Close.

It is not known how the travellers accessed the park. Northampton Borough Council park wardens have contacted the travellers and served them orders to move on.

One West Hunsbury resident said she was upset to see the group take over a section of the popular green space right at the start of the school summer holidays.

She said: "It's the loudness of it and the lack of toilet facilities. At night time people want their windows open but all they can hear is noise.

"We've got the six weeks holiday here and everyone wants to be playing on the park without intimidation."