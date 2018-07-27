Travellers on Northampton park ordered to leave by tomorrow afternoon

A huge group of travellers pitched on the recreation ground in Far Cotton have been told to move on.

The group pitched up on Far Cotton rec after arriving at around 3am this morning (July 27).

A quad bike driven by two children close to a nearby playground has been reported and three horses are also on the field, along with chained up dogs along the perimeter.

One resident told the Chron earlier on today: "Dog walkers and others using the facilities are reluctant to go near the area. They have many dogs chained up that become very vocal.

"I saw several piles of human excrement along the fences, including by the bowling ground."

This is the sixth - and is by far the largest - encampment of travellers reported by this newspaper since Friday last week (July 20).

Five bollards installed by the borough council to keep out unauthorised vehicles have also been pulled up on along the rec ground.

In a recent statement from Northamptonshire County Council a spokesman said: “ The Countywide Traveller Unit has visited and assessed the unauthorised encampment of caravans in Far Cotton.

"A section 61 police notice has been served, ordering the encampment to leave by tomorrow afternoon.”