Travellers group given until tomorrow to vacate Northampton park or face 'police eviction'

An encampment of travellers, who yesterday pitched up at a different park in Northampton, have until Saturday morning to move.

It is understood the group, although it has not been confirmed, is the same group of travellers' who were ordered to leave Abington Park at 3pm yesterday by Northamptonshire Police.

The new encampment has now set up on Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, off Harborough Road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Police will be issuing the unauthorised encampment in Kingsthorpe Rec, Northampton, with a Section 61 Notice, which will give the Travellers until 11am on Saturday to vacate the land.

"Failure to do so would lead to a police eviction.”

More than 10 caravans, motorhomes and accompanying vehicles moved onto the football pitches of Abington Park Crescent on Wednesday (June 6).

Workmen were seen installing rows of wooden bollards along the length of the street a week ago - but it seemed the group had driven around them.