Travellers' children running around Northampton train station car park are 'a nightmare', say taxi drivers

Taxi drivers say an encampment of travellers at Northampton Railway Station's car park is making their job "a nightmare".

Over 10 caravans, mobile homes and accompanying vehicles have been pitched up on the station's private car park since Sunday night.

Motorists have reported groups of children running in between cars and out into the paths of vehicles at night.

Cab drivers in particular say they feel "a tense atmosphere" when they arrive at the station on their routes because they are worried about children running in front of their cars.

One driver said: "Since they've arrived, they've been running around at all hours or riding their bikes in the road.

"I'm always worried because if one of them runs out and gets hurt it's us who will get the blame.

"It's a tense atmosphere here at the moment."

Extra security patrols of the car park are in place and the station's public toilets are reportedly being shut earlier each day.

A spokeswoman from London Northwestern Railway said this week: "We are working with police and our car park contractor to ensure the situation outside Northampton station is resolved for all parties.

"The car park is for the use of rail passengers and our priority is to continue to provide a service for them.

"We have increased patrols of the car park for the peace of mind of our customers, should anyone be concerned about the current proximity of the temporary traveller base.”

One driver has written to the Chronicle & Echo to show how they have received a park ticket during an overnight stay this week - while the 10 resident caravans and motorhomes are yet to be fined.

The price of parking for a day at Northampton Railway Station is £9.50 a day.