Travellers' caravans spotted on Northampton park despite new wooden bollards installed this week

A traveller's encampment has been spotted on a Northampton park despite freshly-installed bollards by the borough council.

Over 10 caravans and accompanying vehicles have moved onto the football pitches of Abington Park Crescent.

These wooden bollards were installed this week by the borough council.

It comes after workmen were seen installing rows of wooden bollards along the length of the street - but it seems the travellers have driven around them.

The county council has been contacted for a comment on when the travellers will be moved on.

The borough council installed similar wooden bollards on the Racecourse as a deterrent against vehicles driving onto the park.