Travellers asked to move on after parking at Northampton beauty spot

Five traveller vehicles set to be on their way again after being given notice to leave a Northampton beauty spot.

The four caravans and one camper van have been parked on the banks of the River Nene opposite the Lakes business park for several days.

It is believed that the travellers gained access by turning off between the Bedford Road roundabout and the Nene Whitewater Centre, and continued on along the grassed bank.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said the Countywide Traveller Unit had paid a visit to the encampment.

He said: "An inspection is being carried out to see whether they are going to move on or if any action is needed."