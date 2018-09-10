Travellers and caravans pitch up on Northampton railway station car park

The Northampton train station's car park is currently the home of a camp of travellers.

Dozens of spaces on the Northampton Railway Station car park are currently taken by up nine caravans and accompanying vehicles.

However, because the car park is private land the travellers are outside of the Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers' Unit's jurisdiction.

The Chronicle & Echo has been unable to reach the railway station office for a comment.

The price of a day ticket to use the car park is £9.50.