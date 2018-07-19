Travellers accused of ripping up wooden posts to gain access to Northampton park

Travellers have been accused of taking down wooden fencing around a Northampton park yesterday so they could drive caravans and mobile homes on site.

More than 15 vehicles are now pitched up on Abington Park after the travellers gained access to the site at around 4pm yesterday (July 18).

Over 15 vehicles have been spotted on Abington Park.

Northampton Borough Council had installed the wooden fence posts last month to restrict travellers' access to the park.

The county council's travellers' unit has been contacted for a comment on when they will be moved on.