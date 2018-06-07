Traveller group arrives at another park in Northampton this afternoon

A group of travellers has now arrived at a different park in Northampton.

It is understood the group, although it has not been confirmed, is the same group of travellers' who were ordered to leave Abington Park at 3pm today by Northamptonshire Police.

The group was using this entrance to make their way into the camp.

The new encampment has now set up on Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, off Harborough Road.

More than 10 caravans, motorhomes and accompanying vehicles moved onto the football pitches of Abington Park Crescent yesterday (Wednesday, June 6).

Workmen were seen installing rows of wooden bollards along the length of the street a week ago - but it seemed the group had driven around them.