Traveller camp pitches up caravans and awnings on Northampton park

A small encampment of travellers has been spotted near to a playground on a Northampton park.

A single caravan with an accompanying van and car has pitched up on Abington Park near to pedestrian crossing outside St Peters & St Paul’s Church, in Park Avenue.



It comes after the borough council installed wooden bollards around the park last year to keep unauthorised vehicles out.



A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council’s travellers’ unit, said: "The Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) has been made aware of an unauthorised traveller encampment in Abington Park and visited the site on Friday (16th November)”.

“Following a legally required health and welfare assessment, issues have been identified and further investigation is being carried out, prior to commencing any legal action”.