Traveller camp at Northampton Saints car park given orders to move on

A group of travellers pitched at the Northampton Saints car park have been given orders to leave by today.

An encampment of about eight caravans was seen moving onto car park A, between Franklin's Gardens and the Saints training pitches over the weekend.

A team from Northamptonshshire County Council's Countwide Traveller Unit made contact with the camp yesterday.

A spokesman for the county council said: "They have been monitored and assessed by the traveller unit and have been served warning to leave the site, which is on private land."