Weekend closures on A45 postponed as heavy rain heads for Northamptonshire

Wild weather heading for Northamptonshire this weekend has halted another big weekend of work on a £24million roundabout.

National Highways were due to blockade part of the A45 eastbound at Higham Ferrers as part of the Chowns Mill roundabout reconstruction from tonight until Monday (October 4).

But forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds means work will be delayed until next weekend.

A spokesman for the agency said: "Due to the adverse weather conditions and high winds forecasted, we’ve cancelled this weekend's planned Saturday and Sunday closure of the A45 eastbound between Chowns Mill junction and Stanwick, which was to carry out surfacing works.

"We appreciate that this is very short notice. We’ve carefully weighed up the information available and have decided to postpone the work for the safety of staff and the travelling public.

"We’ve re-scheduled the weekend's planned surfacing works, which will now take place over the weekend of October 8 to 11, which is a change to the previously advertised A45 westbound closure. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Work on the redisigned roundabout at the junction of the A6 is due to be completed early in the New Year.

Heavy rain is forecast from Saturday lunchtime across Northamptonshire with gusts up to 35mph.

Met Office forecaster, Alex Deakin, warned: "First weekend of October going to be very, very autumnal.