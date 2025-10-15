Warning to motorists as emergency services close A45 around Northampton after incident
Motorists are being urged to avoid the A45 around Northampton as emergency services deal with an incident.
The A45 from the Queen Eleanor roundabout and the Brackmills Interchange is reportedly closed after an accident, with emergency services at the scene.
Traffic is backed up in all directions surrounding the area.
One motorist told the Chron: “Heavy traffic on the A45, heading towards M1, Wueen Eleanor interchange, police rolling stop. Appears both sides traffic has been stopped.”
There is no further information at this stage, more updates to follow.