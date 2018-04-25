UPDATE: Injured motorcyclist taken to Northampton General Hospital following crash on the A45

A motorcyclist was left lying in the middle of the road following a multi-vehicle crash this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A45 in Northampton just after 7.30am near the Barnes Meadow slip road.

It is believed a number of vehicles were involved in the crash, including a motorbike.

Drivers reported seeing the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed that the motorcyclist had been taken to Northampton General Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

Drivers faced long delays following the crash on both sides of the carriageway.