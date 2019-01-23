Traffic chaos in and around Northampton this evening as M1 remains shut

There are long delays on major routes in and around town tonight (Wednesday).

The M1 southbound from junction 15 (Northampton) to junction 14 (Milton Keynes) remains closed following a serious accident at around 10am this morning.

Just before 4pm @highwaysEMIDS tweeted: "#M1 southbound at #Junction15 still closed, however, recovery is going well and the scene could be clear in approx. 2 hours"

Traffic maps showing long delays on many routes ahead of the 5pm rush hour.

It is expected the motorway could reopen at around 6pm.

Diversions are in place.

The closure has had a huge knock-on effect across town with delays on many roads.

Affected roads include the A45, Mereway and the A508. There are delays in the town centre and on all approaches to Towcester.

Motorists are advised to check before you travel.