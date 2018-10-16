Stagecoach invests £3.1m in X4 buses serving Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby

Stagecoach has announced a £3.1 million investment in 13 new luxury Stagecoach Gold double deck buses for its X4 services between Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby, Oundle and Peterborough.

The new gold vehicles come with features including USB charging points, free Wi-Fi, leather seats and environmentally friendly Euro 6 engines.

The new X4 bus

Buses in Kettering, Corby and Northampton are also now fitted with contactless payment technology to accept transactions of up to £30.

Stagecoach runs the X4 service, seven days a week between Northampton and Peterborough, with buses running up to every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday.

The service covers more than 1 million kilometres a year, which is further than travelling to the moon and back.

There are more than 1.3 million passenger trips made on the X4 every year, which is enough people to fill Wembley stadium more than 14 times.

In the past five years Stagecoach has invested more than £7.4 million in new buses for Northamptonshire.

The new buses will be launched in Kettering town centre on October 17, giving Stagecoach Midlands passengers a chance to explore the new vehicles.

Phil Medlicott, MD for Stagecoach Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be introducing 13 brand new Stagecoach Gold vehicles to one of our most popular routes.

“£3.1 million represents a substantial investment to the route and our Northamptonshire network.

“With added features such as USB charging and free Wifi we hope these vehicles will go a long way to encourage people out of their cars.”