Severe delays following multi-vehicle crash on the A45 in Northampton

A number of vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A45 in Northampton this morning.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the crash on the A45 near the Barnes Meadow slip road.

Reports suggest the crash is on the westbound carriageway, however delays are being experienced in both directions.

It is believed that a number of vehicles are involved including a motoryclist.

Callers to emergency services said that the motorbike was in the middle of the road heading towards the M1.

Drivers are facing long delays around the area.