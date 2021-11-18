Rush-hour delays on A45 after reports of broken down car between Wellingborough and Northampton
National Highways warning of 15-minute hold-ups for drivers heading west
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 7:52 am
Traffic is crawling on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton after a car broke down in the middle of rush-hour on Thursday morning (November 18).
The vehicle is reported to be blocking one lane the westbound carriageway near the Billing turn-off with queues back to the Wilby roundabout.
National Highways traffic sensors showed delays of up to 15 minutes for drivers heading towards Northampton.