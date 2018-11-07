Roadworks on major route into Northampton causing long delays for village commuters

The installation of ultrafast broadband just outside Northampton has left motorists stuck in significant queues.

Gigaclear is currently installing Ultrafast Fibre Broadband to homes in Harlestone along the A428.

The installation work, between the Brampton junction and the Fox and Hounds pub, has resulted in two-way traffic lights being set up along the road.

Drivers have been faced with long delays coming in and out of town, particular during rush hour at the start and end of the day.

Gigaclear is also carrying out work between Chapel Brampton and Church Brampton.

All the work is due to be completed by November 19.

Northamptonshire County Council is also carrying out repair work on the A428 at the Long Buckby junction where three-way controls have been set up, causing severe delays.

The road widening and access alterations at the junction are due to be completed by this Friday (November 9).