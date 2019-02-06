Roadworks causing long delays on a major route in and out Northampton set to continue until March

Work to install a footpath next to a new housing estate is causing long delays for commuters travelling in and out of Northampton.

Work began at the end of January just off the A428 roundabout by New Sandy Lane after Harlestone Firs at the junction of Whites Lane and Harlestone Road.

Roadworks are causing long delays on the A428

Multi-way traffic lights are currently in operation while phase two of a new footpath is carried out by Northamptonshire County Council.

David Wilson Homes is currently building a new housing development - Loxton Fields - in the area.

The roadworks, which are causing long delays on the A428, are set to be in place until the start of March.