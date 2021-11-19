RoadPeace is set to host a remembrance service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Northampton, to reflect on those harmed in traffic accidents.

The service will see 21 candles lit as part of the World Day of Remembrance (WDR) for road traffic victims. The days sees the bereaved gather in memory of those who have been lost or injured as a result of road traffic accidents.

Attendees will join the national charity as it hosts gatherings all across the UK. Others will be taking place in Birmingham, Hull, Lancashire, Liverpool and Sheffield.

Road safety charity Break says that someone is killed or seriously injured in a car crash every 22 minutes on UK roads.

The charity says that road deaths and injuries are sudden, violent and traumatic events, often with a lifelong and life-changing impact.

They cite statistics saying that each year, 'millions' of newly injured and bereaved people from around the world are join the 'millions more' already suffering as the result of a road crash.

Department for Transport statistics put casualties on Britain’s roads at over 115,000 and 1,460 deaths in 2020. Meanwhile World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics put road traffic injury as the leading cause of death for children and young people between five and 29.

RoadPeace exists to support people whose lives have been tragically affected by road crashes, and to campaign to improve the systematic response to crashes in the UK.

Brigitte Chaudhry MBE, RoadPeace Founder and WDR initiator, whose son Mansoor was killed in a crash in 1990, said: “I am proud to have had a major part in the creation and evolution of the World Day to the present day.

“It has been wonderful to witness the spread of World Day commemorations throughout the world and to know that we victims are linked with each other on that special day in remembering our loved ones.

“We hope that raising awareness of the terrible consequences of crashes among all road safety stakeholders, governments and the general public will lead to a serious reduction of road danger and hence future deaths and injuries.

“We hope that thanks to the existence of our World Day we will have to remember fewer new road victims each year.”