Queues on M1 and A45 heading towards to Northampton following reports of crash and animals on road
Drivers facing delays getting to work on Tuesday morning
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:43 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:44 am
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 and A45 around Northampton on Tuesday morning (January 25).
Sensors show queues on Nene Valley Way heading towards the town centre and Brackmills from the motorway after reports of a crash at just after 8am.
And the M1 is also slow southbound following reports of animals on the road, leading to tailbacks on the A45 southbound.