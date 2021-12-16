Police warn drivers over 'inconsiderate' parking outside Northampton primary school

Drivers have been warned by police over 'inconsiderate' parking outside a primary school in Northampton.

Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team tweeted on Wednesday night (December 15) that PCSOs attended Simon de Senlis Primary School in East Hunsbury to address residents' concerns over parking in the area.

During the PCSOs' visit, five drivers were asked to move their vehicles as they were either blocking a driveway or parking on a junction.

The traffic outside Simon de Senlis on Wednesday night.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Parking in an inconsiderate manner makes it difficult for local residents and can also, in some cases, prevent emergency vehicles being able to access particular roads. When seconds are vital, this can be very dangerous."

Simon de Senlis Primary School's headteacher did not wish to comment on the situation.

The parking in the Simon de Senlis area