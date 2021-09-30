Overnight roadworks will shut busy Northampton junction for ten nights next month

Roadworks bring overnight closures to one of the busiest junctions in Northampton for two weeks in October.

Part of Kettering Road, East Park Parade, Kingsley Road and Abington Grove will be shut to through traffic at the White Elephant junction between 8pm and 6am weeknights between October 4 and October 15.

Northamptonshire Highways will be carrying out resurfacing work, cleaning gulleys, resettling ironwork and renewing white lines during the closures.

The White Elephant junction will be closed weeknights for two weeks for resurfacing work

A spokesman said: "We only close roads when it is absolutely necessary to keep our workforce and road users safe.

"A diversion route will be clearly signed and we ask motorists to stick to this official route so as not to increase the impact on local communities.

"We suggest drivers allow extra time for their journeys as there may be some delays, dependent on where we are with our works.

"Vehicle access will be maintained for local residents. Pedestrian access will be maintained and pedestrian marshals, identified by their green hats, will be on site to help.

"Cyclists will be asked to dismount and use the footways or follow the diversion route."

Southbound traffic will be diverted via Moulton Park and Kingsthorpe from the Round Spinney roundabout, and via Wellingborough Road and Park Lane North heading away from the town centre